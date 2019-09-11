Ruling Bloc to Seek Legislation Enhancing Competitiveness of Parts, Materials Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc on Thursday agreed to seek legislation that would enhance the competitiveness of the domestic parts, materials and equipment industries in response to Japanese trade restrictions.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), the government and the presidential office held a meeting at the National Assembly to discuss amendments aimed at establishing a consistent and lasting system to help boost the competitiveness of the local industries.After the meeting, DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk said in a briefing that the three sides agreed to extend the scope and beneficiaries of current codifications and to include bold and active policy means to support the proposed revision.Youn added that the ruling bloc also agreed to create a pan-government competitiveness committee and to secure parliamentary passage of related bills in the current regular National Assembly session.He added that the party will soon propose a revision to the special law based on opinions that the ruling bloc has collected.