Justice Minister to Attend Parliamentary Interpellation Session

Justice Minister Cho Kuk will attend on Thursday a parliamentary interpellation session on political affairs for the first time since taking up the ministerial post earlier this month.At the 2 p.m. session, Cho as well as Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young will answer questions from lawmakers.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is expected to continue grilling Cho as it will send to the session Rep. Kwak Sang-do and Rep. Joo Kwang-deok -- lawmakers highly critical of the justice minister.The LKP will reportedly demand Cho’s dismissal from office, pointing to allegations of false testimony at his confirmation hearing as well as prosecutorial investigations into suspicions of impropriety on the part of his family.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, is scheduled to highlight the need to reform the prosecution and the parliamentary confirmation hearing procedure.