Lee Kang-in Scores First La Liga Goal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scored his first goal of his La Liga career.In his first start for Valencia CF against Getafe at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on Wednesday, Lee found the back of the net in the 39th minute to expand Valencia’s lead three-to-one.Getafe would ultimately rally back ending the game in a three-three draw.Nevertheless, it was a stellar debut for Lee, who at 18 years and 218 days became the youngest non-Spanish player to score for the team. He is also the second South Korean to score in La Liga, following Park Chu-young in 2012.Lee led South Korea to a second-place finish at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June where he earned the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament.