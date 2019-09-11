Knapper Hopes for Reversal on Seoul-Tokyo Intel-sharing Deal Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Korea and Japan Marc Knapper says he hopes Seoul's decision to terminate a military intel-sharing agreement with Tokyo will be reversed.Knapper made the remarks in a speech at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul on Wednesday.He expressed serious concerns about seeing ties between two top U.S. allies deteriorate, saying that such a breakdown affects security issues.Knapper said he believes it’s not a coincidence that Russia and China, for the first time, conducted a joint patrol over the waters dividing South Korea and Japan. He said if Seoul-Tokyo ties further worsen, such challenges will continuously emerge.The assistant secretary was apparently referring to a July 23 incident when five warplanes, including Chinese H-6 bombers, Russian TU-95 bombers and a Russian A-50 early warning craft violated South Korea’s air defense identification zone, or KADIZ.The Russian A-50 also violated the airspace above South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo twice.While saying the U.S. wants to play an active role in improving Seoul-Tokyo relations, Knapper stressed that South Korea and Japan should come up with their own homegrown solutions.