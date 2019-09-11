Gov't Suspends Sale of 269 Drugs Containing Ranitidine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has tentatively suspended the production, import and sale of 269 medications that contain ranitidine, used to treat ailments such as heartburn and ulcers by decreasing the amount of stomach acid.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety unveiled the move during a joint briefing of related agencies on Thursday.The ministry said an inspection revealed seven ranitidine raw materials sold in the country contained the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine(NDMA) beyond permissible levels. The raw materials are used to make the 269 medications.The ministry said its inspection included medications produced both domestically and abroad.