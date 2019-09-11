Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Enhancing Ties, Saudi Oil Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Saudi Arabia sought to further enhance bilateral ties as they shared views on regional issues, including the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Saudi counterpart, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, met Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Kang condemned the September 14 drone attacks as a threat to the international energy supply and global economy, and pledged Seoul's active participation in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.The ministers expressed satisfaction over the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of information and communication technology(ICT), health care, education and defense, following Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Seoul in June.Kang also conveyed South Korea's will to further deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the area of nuclear power, highlighting that Seoul is Riyadh's best partner in its drive toward industrial diversification and reducing dependency on crude exports.