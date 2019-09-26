S. Korea, US Begin Defense Talks as Washington Stresses GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the U.S. began a two-day biannual defense meeting in Seoul on Thursday to discuss pending security issues. Among the various topics the allies are expected to discuss is Seoul's decision to terminate a military information-sharing pact with Japan.Celina Yoon has more.Report: South Korea and the U.S. kicked off the 16th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue at Seoul's Ministry of Defense on Thursday.It was the first meeting of senior defense officials from the two sides since Seoul decided not to renew a military information-sharing deal with Japan known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).Seoul decided in August to terminate the pact following Japan's implementation of export curbs against South Korea. The restrictions are widely seen as retaliation against Seoul following court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Washington, however, has been calling on Seoul to reverse its decision before the pact expires in November. The agreement is seen as a symbol of trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted the importance of "trilateral security cooperation" with South Korea in summit talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.The trilateral security cooperation remark is believed to be a reference to GSOMIA.In a press conference following his meeting with Trump, Abe said Seoul-Tokyo relations shouldn't impact security and that it is extremely regretful that the decision was "conveyed unilaterally."Reinforcing Washington’s position on the intel-sharing deal, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan Marc Knapper said at a forum in Seoul on Wednesday that he hopes the pact will be renewed.Expressing concern over souring relations between the two U.S. allies, Knapper added that some prudence is required.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.