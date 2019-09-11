Justice Minister Receives Jeers, Applause at Assembly Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk vowed to do all that he can to complete the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to innovate his ministry and reform the prosecution.Appearing at a National Assembly interpellation session for the first time as justice minister on Thursday, Cho sought parliament's support in enacting bills related to the reforms.Cho, who was appointed earlier this month despite strong objections from the opposition bloc amid allegations of various misconduct by his family, faced some jeers from members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).All representatives from the LKP held signs urging Cho to resign.When Cho stepped up to the podium to answer a question about his thoughts on the prosecution's current power to indict and investigate, dozens of LKP members, including LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won, walked out of the chamber.The ruling Democratic Party, in response, showed support for Cho by giving him a round of applause.