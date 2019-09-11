More Members of Justice Minister's Family Questioned Over Fraud Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors began questioning Justice Minister Cho Kuk's brother and the brother's ex-wife on suspicions they filed fraudulent lawsuits against a school run by the Cho family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned Cho's younger brother and his former spouse on Thursday to question them about lawsuits they filed in 2006 and 2017 claiming construction fees from Ungdong School.They won both cases and were awarded bonds that are currently worth 10 billion won.Allegations emerged that the Cho family was taking money from the school through fraudulent lawsuits after the school gave up fighting the cases and settled.Prosecutors suspect some of the bonds held by the minister's brother may also be fraudulent, and that his construction firm may even be a paper company.The brother and his ex-wife are also being grilled on allegations that their divorce was fake as well as real estate transactions involving the minister and his wife.