Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.05%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up one-point-13 points, or point-05 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-74-point-52.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-66 points, or point-26 percent, to close at 628-point-42 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained unchanged against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-198-point-eight won.