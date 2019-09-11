Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.05%
Write: 2019-09-26 15:37:58 / Update: 2019-09-26 15:39:35
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up one-point-13 points, or point-05 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-74-point-52.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-66 points, or point-26 percent, to close at 628-point-42 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained unchanged against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-198-point-eight won.
