Minister Says He Would Consider Resigning if Summoned by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk said he would give serious thought to stepping down should prosecutors summon him for questioning over various corruption allegations surrounding his family.Appearing at a National Assembly interpellation session for the first time as justice minister on Thursday, Cho added that he cannot predict whether the prosecution would in fact call him in.The minister also denied allegations that he shared with his wife any proprietary information he acquired during his time as a senior presidential secretary.Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-shim, is suspected of having unlawfully intervened in the establishment and management of a private equity fund invested in by the Cho family.When asked whether he felt the prosecution's investigation into his wife was excessive or unfair, Cho said he believes he shouldn't give any assessments of the ongoing probe.