Gov't to Probe Unfair College Admission Advantages

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid allegations of unfair college admissions for the children of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the government will examine application processes in the nation's top universities. While announcing the probe, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said the government will revise the college application process, which has been blamed for giving unfair advantages to students from wealthier backgrounds.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The controversial appointment of Justice Minister Cho Kuk sparked social concerns over unfair educational advantages children of elite parents could have enjoyed.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Thurdsay addressed such worries, saying her ministry will thoroughly review admission processes at 13 top universities.While announcing the plan during a meeting with ruling Democratic Party officials, the minister indicated that the government is specifically targeting the so called "comprehensive school-record application."Placing focus on extracurricular achievements, accolades and internship records rather than the traditional standardized test results, the application category has been blamed for giving children of affluent elite parents with social connections an upper hand in the competitive admissions process.The 13 schools targeted include Seoul National University as well as Yonsei, Korea, Sogang and Sungkyunkwan universities. They have annually admitted a large number of students from foreign-language high schools and other elite secondary schools through the application process in question.The government will launch full-fledged audits if illicit admissions are found during the initial survey.Earlier this month, President Moon Jae-in instructed his officials to review the entire college admissions process.A parliamentary confirmation hearing of the now-appointed justice minister revealed allegations that Cho's daughter could have enjoyed undue privileges in her college and medical school admissions.While in high school, Cho's daughter published a medical research paper as the first author. Her medical school application is suspected to have included a forged award certificate from a university in which Cho's wife worked as a professor.Cho himself admitted that he and his family are privileged and disappointed the Korean public, but claimed there were no legal issues in his daughter's education.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.