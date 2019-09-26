Justice Minister Cho Faces Angry Lawmakers at Parliamentary Q&A Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Justice Minister Cho Kuk has vowed to do all he can to complete the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to innovate his ministry and reform the prosecution. Appearing at a National Assembly interpellation session for the first time as justice minister on Thursday, Cho sought parliament's support in enacting bills related to the reforms. He also said he would give serious thought to stepping down should prosecutors summon him for questioning over various corruption allegations surrounding his family.Bae Joo-yon has our top story.Report: Justice Minister Cho Kuk faced opposition party lawmakers as he stood behind the podium at a parliamentary interpellation session Thursday.Cho told lawmakers he would give serious thought to stepping down should prosecutors summon him for questioning over various allegations surrounding him and his family.He added that he cannot predict whether the prosecution would in fact call him in.As Cho appeared at the parliamentary chamber, all representatives from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party held signs urging him to resign.When Cho stepped up to the podium, dozens of main opposition members, including LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won, walked out of the chamber.The ruling Democratic Party, on the other hand, gave him a round of applause.During the session, Minister Cho vowed to do all that he can to complete the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to reform his ministry and the prosecution.He also denied allegations that he shared with his wife any proprietary information he acquired during his time as a senior presidential secretary.Cho's wife, Professor Chung Kyung-shim, is suspected of having unlawfully intervened in the establishment and management of a private equity fund invested in by the Cho family.When asked whether he felt the prosecution's investigation into his wife was excessive or unfair, Cho said he believes he shouldn't give any assessments on the ongoing probe.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.