Most S. Koreans Not Inconvenienced by Anti-Graft Law

A survey showed that nine out of ten South Koreans do not believe an anti-graft law introduced three years ago has inconvenienced their work or daily life.
The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on how people viewed the Kim Young-ran Act to mark the third anniversary of its implementation.
Some 3,000 Koreans were polled including civil servants, teachers, media workers and citizens.
The commission said the survey confirmed that a great majority of the respondents were not inconvenienced by the law and that the percentage had increased from a year ago.
One out of ten people said they supported the anti-corruption law and that it has had a positive impact on society.
The Kim Young-ran Act was approved in parliament in early 2015 and went into effect from September 2016. The law dictates that civil servants and public officials accepting bribes over a certain limit must serve time in prison.