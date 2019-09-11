Menu Content

Most S. Koreans Not Inconvenienced by Anti-Graft Law

Write: 2019-09-26 16:34:24Update: 2019-09-26 18:22:42

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that nine out of ten South Koreans do not believe an anti-graft law introduced three years ago has inconvenienced their work or daily life.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey on how people viewed the Kim Young-ran Act to mark the third anniversary of its implementation.

Some 3,000 Koreans were polled including civil servants, teachers, media workers and citizens.

The commission said the survey confirmed that a great majority of the respondents were not inconvenienced by the law and that the percentage had increased from a year ago.

One out of ten people said they supported the anti-corruption law and that it has had a positive impact on society.

The Kim Young-ran Act was approved in parliament in early 2015 and went into effect from September 2016. The law dictates that civil servants and public officials accepting bribes over a certain limit must serve time in prison.
