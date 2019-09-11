Seoul: Defense Cost Sharing Deal with US Elusive This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says it will not be easy to conclude defense cost sharing negotiations with the United States before the year ends.A ministry official told reporters Thursday that reaching an agreement within three months will take a great deal of effort to make that happen.The existing Special Measures Agreement expires on December 31, and technically, negotiations should wrap by that month so the next SMA can take effect from 2020.At the latest, Seoul and Washington's new negotiations on defense costs must conclude by late February to prevent any wage delays.During the first round of talks held Tuesday and Wednesday in Seoul, the two sides were known to be considerably far apart in their views.The SMA determines South Korea's share of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country.This year, Seoul paid over one trillion won and it's likely Washington is seeking much more.