Jim Rogers Predicts Unified Korea to Become Major Investment Hub

American businessman and investor Jim Rogers has predicted that, if the two Koreas unify, the Korean Peninsula will become a major investment destination.At a global finance forum held in North Jeolla Province on Thursday, Rogers gave a keynote speech saying the peninsula will emerge as one of the most interesting countries in the next ten to 20 years.He said that, while Japan objects, many countries hope for Korean reunification and he personally believes it will happen.He said post-unification, Korea will become an investment hot spot and enormous opportunities will open up as its railways will connect to the Asian continent and Siberia.The investor said South Korea is relatively stable as it does not carry as much foreign debt as Japan or the U.S. and its low birthrate issue will also improve after unification.Rogers is considered one of the world's top three investors along with Warren Buffet and George Soros.