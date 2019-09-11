'Justice Minister Called Prosecutor During Raid on His Residence'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's controversial new Justice Minister Cho Kuk has admitted to having telephone conversations with a senior prosecutor, who spearheaded a recent search and seizure on his private residence, while the raid was underway.The revelation came during an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Thursday when Representative Joo Kwang-deok of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party asked the minister whether he called the prosecutor during the raid.Cho confirmed he had, but denied it was an attempt to wield influence over inspectors. The minister said his wife, who was surprised by the raid, called him and that he just asked the leading prosecutor to carry out the search in a calm manner.The lawmaker pointed out that being called by the justice minister while a raid is ongoing could be viewed as pressure or even a threat.Prosecutors raided the Seoul residence of the minister on Monday, accelerating their probe into corruption allegations surrounding Cho's family.