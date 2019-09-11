EU Urges N. Korea to Sign, Ratify Anti-Nuke Test Treaty

The European Union(EU) has urged North Korea to join a multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions.
According to the European External Action Service(EEAS) on Thursday, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, relayed Brussels' stance the previous day at a UN meeting in New York, saying Pyongyang should sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty(CTBT).
Mogherini said the EU hopes for practical progress that can lead to the verifiable dismantlement of the North’s nuclear program and stressed the UN Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization(CTBTO) can contribute to the process.
A total of 168 countries have ratified the treaty, but North Korea, along with India and Pakistan, have yet to sign it. Five other countries - the U.S., China, Iran, Israel and Egypt - have yet to ratify it.