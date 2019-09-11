EU Urges N. Korea to Sign, Ratify Anti-Nuke Test Treaty

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has urged North Korea to join a multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions.According to the European External Action Service(EEAS) on Thursday, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, relayed Brussels' stance the previous day at a UN meeting in New York, saying Pyongyang should sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty(CTBT).Mogherini said the EU hopes for practical progress that can lead to the verifiable dismantlement of the North’s nuclear program and stressed the UN Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization(CTBTO) can contribute to the process.A total of 168 countries have ratified the treaty, but North Korea, along with India and Pakistan, have yet to sign it. Five other countries - the U.S., China, Iran, Israel and Egypt - have yet to ratify it.