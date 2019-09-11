Justice Minister: Reining Prosecution's Power Is Public Demand

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk has stressed the need to reduce the power of the prosecution in South Korea.Answering ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Choon-suak on the direction of his reform plans during an interpellation session on Thursday, Cho said taming excessive prosecutorial power is a demand direct from the people.He said the South Korean prosecution has more power than its counterparts in any other OECD country, but there is no means to control it.The minister said how to hand over some of that power to other institutions and what device of control to come up with are among his top priorities.Cho also acknowledged the need to prevent prosecutors or inspectors from leaking information regarding criminal suspects, but stressed related efforts will only be made after the ongoing investigation into the allegations surrounding his family is complete.