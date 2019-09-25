N. Korea Expresses Hope for Trump's 'Wise and Bold' Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Friday expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will make "wise and bold" decisions to improve relations between the two nations.North Korea's Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye-gwan said in a statement that politicians in Washington are obsessed with the assertion that North Korea can have a bright future only when it abandons its nuclear weapons first, and the view that sanctions led North Korea to dialogue was "twisted."In the statement, carried by North Korean state-run media, Kim said that this situation makes him doubt whether a new breakthrough can be brought about in North Korea-U.S. relations, although another summit may open.Kim, the predecessor of the North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, also said that the U.S. has done nothing to implement the joint statement from the first summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year.However, he said he has come to know that Trump is different from his predecessors "in political sense and decision," so he would like to place hope on Trump's "wise option and bold decision."