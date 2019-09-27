S. Korea Confirms 9th Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Friday confirmed yet another case of African swine fever(ASF), increasing the number of known cases of the highly contagious animal disease to nine after the first was confirmed last Tuesday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that a suspected case reported on Thursday at a pig farm on Ganghwa Island in Incheon resulted in a positive test for the virus, the fifth confirmation on the island in four days.Meanwhile, suspected cases reported on Thursday in Yangju and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province tested negative for the virus.So far, all nine ASF cases have emerged from northern Gyeonggi Province and Ganghwa near the border with North Korea.The government on Thursday extended a nationwide movement ban on pig farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses for another 48 hours until noon Saturday.