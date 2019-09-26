Main Opposition Party to Seek Removal of Justice Minister from Post

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Thursday decided to seek the dismissal and impeachment of Justice Minister Cho Kuk after a controversial phone call with a prosecutor during a recent raid on his residence.During a parliamentary interpellation session earlier on Thursday, Cho admitted to having spoken on the phone with a prosecutor who spearheaded the recent search and seizure while the raid was in progress.After the session, LKP spokesperson Kim Hyun-ah said in a statement that although Cho claimed he had made the phone call as a concerned husband, he, as the justice minister, actually abused his authority and wielded influence on the investigation into his family.Denouncing Cho's phone call as a "criminal act," the LKP repeated its call for Cho's immediate resignation and stressed that it would take all necessary parliamentary actions to remove the scandal-ridden minister from office.