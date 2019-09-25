RFA: US 'Ready' for North Korean Steps Towards Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that the United States is working "to be ready" in case North Korea takes steps to denuclearize itself.According to Radio Free Asia on Friday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation Christopher Ford made the remarks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee budget hearing.Ford said that related government agencies are working to make preparations in case North Korea should take steps to fulfill its commitment to denuclearize itself and act as expected by the U.S. in nuclear negotiations.The assistant secretary added that Washington has been working to prepare an array of proposals for Pyongyang.Ford added that the U.S. will continue its pressure campaign against North Korea so the North will change its strategic calculations regarding nuclear proliferation while Washington seeks to remove the North's nuclear program through dialogue and negotiations.