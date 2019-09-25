Trial of LKP Lawmaker in KT Hiring Scandal to Begin Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party will stand trial on Friday, facing charges of bribery related to the illegal hiring of his daughter at a telecommunications firm.The Seoul Southern District Court is set to hold the first hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, about eight months after allegations against the heavy-weight politician first emerged. Kim plans to appear at the hearing to defend his position on the matter.The three-term lawmaker is accused of asking executives at the telecommunications firm KT to find a job for his daughter in 2012.A former KT executive, Seo Yu-yeol, had earlier testified that Kim handed his daughter's resume directly to him in 2011, and will testify again at Friday's hearing.