Justice Minister Cho Kuk Again Denies Intervening in Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk again denied exerting pressure on the prosecution in a controversial phone call he placed during a recent raid on his residence.During a parliamentary interpellation session earlier on Thursday, Cho admitted to having spoken on the phone with a prosecutor who spearheaded the recent search and seizure while the raid was in progress.Cho said on Friday that he wasn't intervening or involving himself in the investigation, and that he only asked the prosecutor to be considerate of his wife's health. He said it was a matter of "morality" as a concerned husband.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party denounced the phone call and said it would seek Cho's removal from the justice minister post.