S. Korea's Overseas Direct Investment Hits Record High in Q2

South Korea's overseas direct investment recorded an all-time high for the second consecutive quarter.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, overseas direct investment by Korean companies totaled 15-point-01 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter, or April to June period.This is a 13-point-three percent increase from a year ago and the biggest figure since related data began to be compiled in 1981.Overseas direct investment has now marked record highs for two quarters in a row. The year’s first quarter figure was 14-point-11 billion dollars.By industry, investment in manufacturing totaled five-point-eight billion dollars, up 14-point-three percent from a year ago. Investment in the financial and insurance industries recorded five-point-two billion dollars, surging 35-point-two percent from the same period last year.Meanwhile, investment in real estate dropped two-point-one percent to one-point-four billion dollars.The finance ministry said that overseas direct investment has been expanding due to huge M&A deals by manufacturing companies seeking to advance into local markets and the expansion of production facilities.By destination, Asian countries accounted for 36-point-six percent of overseas investment, followed by North America at 22-point-nine percent.