Incheon to Cull 33% of Pigs on Ganghwa Island

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon has decided to cull roughly a third of all pigs present on Ganghwa Island after five farms there tested positive for African swine fever(ASF) in the last four days.The city said Friday that it plans to slaughter two-thousand-820 pigs within a three kilometer-radius of a Ganghwa pig farm that most recently confirmed the presence of ASF.The confirmation was the ninth in South Korea since the deadly animal disease was first detected last Tuesday.As a result, the number of pigs that were or will be culled on Ganghwa Island is estimated to be around 12-thousand-584 pigs across 15 farms. That’s 33 percent of all pigs being raised on the island, or 29 percent of all pigs in Incheon.