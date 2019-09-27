Gov't Strongly Protests Japan's Renewed Territorial Claims over Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has strongly protested Japan’s move to renew its territorial claims to South Korea's Dokdo islets in the East Sea in its annual defense review.The government lodged the protest in a statement issued under the name of Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kim In-chul on Friday, stressing that Dokdo is clearly South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.The statement urges Tokyo to immediately retract the territorial claim from its defense white paper.The statement said the Japanese government must realize that repeatedly making unreasonable and groundless assertions over the islets is of absolutely no help to Seoul-Tokyo relations.It also made clear the unjust claims do not have any effect on South Korea’s sovereignty over the islets, adding that Seoul will sternly deal with any provocations from Japan over Dokdo.Seoul's positions on the white paper language and Japan's land claims were directly conveyed to Taisuke Mibae, minister for political affairs at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, after he was summoned by the Foreign Ministry later Friday.