Tokyo Hints at Use of Fighter Jets in Case of Dokdo Conflict

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has hinted that it may deploy fighter jets in case of a confrontation related to the Dokdo islets.In its 2019 defense white paper released on Friday, Tokyo cited an incursion by a Russian warplane into the airspace over Dokdo in July as an infringement on Japan’s sovereign rights.The paper said Tokyo lodged a protest after South Korean jets fired warning shots to deter the Russian warplane, claiming that the airspace over Dokdo belongs to Japan.Japan has long claimed South Korea's Dokdo as its own, ascribing the name Takeshima to the East Sea islets.Tokyo has included claims to the islets in its defense white paper since 2005, but the most recent iteration is the first to hint that fighter jets may be used to exercise those claims.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Japan's “absurd” declarations will not affect South Korea's sovereignty over Dokdo, and vowed to respond firmly to any provocations.