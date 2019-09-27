Pres. Moon Urges Prosecution to Reflect on Growing Calls for Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the prosecution to reflect on the reality of growing calls for prosecutorial reform.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung quoted Moon as saying on Friday that such calls are rising even as prosecutors actively probe allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Ko added that Moon said the investigation is continuing without intervention and that the prosecution has channeled all their resources into the probe.Moon stressed that revamping the prosecution requires not only revising legal systems, including an adjustment to investigative authority, but also overhauling the method through which prosecutorial authority and investigative practices are exercised.On the various allegations surrounding Cho and his family, Moon said the prosecution’s probe will be illuminating and determine whether there are actions that Cho must be held accountable for.Ko said the president expressed hope that wisdom would be gathered so that the prosecution and the government can carry out their respective duties.