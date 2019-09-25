DP Proposes Investigating College Admissions Process of Lawmakers' Children

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has proposed an investigation into the college admissions of all lawmakers' children, amid allegations of academic irregularities and undue preferential treatment surrounding the children of Justice Minister Cho Kuk and Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won.DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan on Friday suggested a full-fledged probe into questionable academic paper submissions or extracurricular activities reported to universities by the children of all sitting lawmakers and high-ranking government officials.Lee said either the National Assembly's ethics committee or an independent body should conduct investigations, adding he believes the opposition bloc and the media would support the idea.DP floor leader Lee In-young said the probe would help restore fairness and public trust in the country's education system, and that his party will also look into conducting a similar probe into the children of high-ranking government officials.LKP floor leader Na, in response, said her party supports the proposal, but cautioned that the ruling camp shouldn't use the investigation to steer attention away from the controversy surrounding the justice minister.