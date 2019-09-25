Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan Discuss Bilateral Issues Amid Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Although no breakthroughs were made that would rectify ongoing trade and historical disputes between the two countries, the ministers agreed on the need to maintain two-way communication.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday for their first official talks since Motegi took office earlier this month.They began the meeting highlighting the importance of maintaining dialogue for future-oriented ties amid a bilateral row over trade restrictions and colonial-era grievances.Kang reportedly delivered Seoul's position on Tokyo's export controls on South Korea, which are widely considered retaliation against South Korean top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Motegi, for his part, was said to have asked Seoul to reconsider its recent decision to terminate a bilateral military intel-sharing deal signed in 2016 to better counter threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.Seoul announced last month that it would pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) after Tokyo implemented its trade curbs against South Korea in early July.The move came despite opposition from the United States, which sees GSOMIA as the kind of trilateral cooperation necessary to defend against North Korean threats as well as China's ascending military power.Japan also supports the intel-sharing pact, and concerns over its termination have amplified following reports that Tokyo failed to detect the trajectory of North Korean short-range missiles at least twice since May.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kang said the two sides reiterated their respective positions and differences, but added that both noted the importance of bilateral cooperation on the North Korea nuclear issue.The minister said she and Motegi also agreed to continue communication through various diplomatic channels.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.