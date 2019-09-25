Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 1.19%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 24-point-59 points, or one-point-19 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-49-point-93.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing one-point-49 points, or point-24 percent, to close at 626-point-93.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-199-point-nine won.