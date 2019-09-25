Opposition Party Accuses Moon of Pressuring Prosecution Amid Probe into Minister's Family

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has accused President Moon Jae-in of putting pressure on the prosecution as it investigates corruption allegations against Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Following Moon's rare message on Friday calling on the prosecution to exercise restraint, the LKP claimed the president threatened the prosecution by referring to the state agency as subject to his reform drive.The main opposition said the president explicitly intervened in the prosecution's investigation of an individual, who is also the country's justice minister, adding tyranny by top political figures of the administration has gone too far.The LKP also urged the prosecution not to surrender to pressures from the president and continue its investigation with conviction and impartiality as supported by the South Korean people.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, urged the prosecution to look back on its investigation process thus far to ensure it is conducting the probe in accordance with law and to formally respond to the president's message.