Politics Seoul Summons Japanese Officials to Protest Dokdo Claim

South Korea's foreign and defense ministries have summoned officials from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to protest Tokyo's annual defense white paper, which renews Japanese claims to Dokdo.



The Defense Ministry's international policy chief, Lee Won-ik, on Friday called in Japanese defense attache Tatsuya Watanabe to lodge a complaint regarding the Dokdo claim and other defense matters portrayed in the white paper.



Lee requested an immediate correction and called on Japan to cease such acts in the future.



The ministry strongly protested Japan's repeated territorial claims to the Korean islets and said any attempt to infringe on Dokdo's sovereignty would be met with a firm response.



The Defense Ministry also made it clear that Seoul's decision to end a military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo was due to Japanese trade retaliation against South Korea and its lack of receptivity to Seoul's efforts to resolve the issue.



The ministry urged sincere efforts on the part of Tokyo to restore bilateral trust.



Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Friday also summoned Taisuke Mibae, a minister for political affairs at the Japanese embassy, and lodged a similar protest.



The protests come after the Japanese Cabinet adopted the country's 2019 defense white paper, which repeated Japanese claims on Dokdo and raised the possibility for the first time that Tokyo may deploy fighter jets in case of confrontations involving the islets.