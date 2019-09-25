LKP Files Complaint Against Justice Minister for Alleged Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has filed a complaint with the prosecution against Justice Minister Cho Kuk, alleging that he abused his power and violated the anti-corruption Kim Young-ran Act.LKP lawmakers Kim Hyun-ah and Lee Eun-kwon submitted the complaint to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Friday.The move follows the minister's admission on Thursday that he spoke on the phone with a chief prosecutor who was in the middle of raiding his home on Monday.Questions have been raised about the appropriateness of Cho's phone conversation with the prosecutor.Speaking to local media, LKP Representative Choi Gyo-il said only the prosecutor-general has the right to issue commands over individual cases, and for the justice minister to directly speak to that prosecutor on the phone and ask for a swift raid can be seen as abuse of power.Choi said even if the minister simply asked for a favor, it can still be considered an unlawful request, therefore the LKP also included the charge of violating the anti-graft law.