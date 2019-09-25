New Highway in China Connects Inland to N. Korean Border

Photo : YONHAP News

A new highway in China that connects inland regions all the way to the North Korean border will open on Saturday.According to the Jilin provincial highway management bureau, the 82 kilometer, four-lane expressway will link the city of Tonghua in inland Jilin Province to the border town of Ji'an.Using this new section which will open at 9:30 a.m., drivers can reduce the travel time from the current 120 to 90 minutes to just 40.The new highway will provide a logistical foundation for cargo transport from China into North Korea when economic cooperation between the two countries is realized after global sanctions on Pyongyang are lifted.