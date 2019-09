Photo : YONHAP News

Ganghwa County in Incheon on Friday decided to cull every pig being bred under its jurisdiction to help prevent further spread of African swine fever(ASF).As a result, around 38-thousand pigs will be subject to the preventive culling, accounting for more than 88 percent of all pigs across the northwestern airport city, near the inter-Korean border.Five out of the nine farms that have tested positive for the deadly swine disease in South Korea are located in the island county.