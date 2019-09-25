Politics Russia Seizes N. Korean Sailors, Boats Illegally Fishing in Far East

Russia has seized North Korean fishing boats and the sailors on board that were operating without permission in Russia’s Far East.



The Russian media outlet Tass said on Friday that three North Korean fishing ships and five small-sized boats were captured along with a total of 262 sailors while illegally fishing in Russia’s exclusive economic zone in the East Sea.



The Russian authorities said that around 30-thousand squids the suspects had captured and banned fishing gears they held were confiscated, adding the sailors were sent to two Far East ports.



It is the second time in less than two weeks that such an incident has occurred.



Thirteen North Korean fishing vessels, including 11 small boats, along with the 161 sailors on board were also seized by Russian border guards early last week. The previous crackdown was known to have created a physical confrontation, causing the death of one North Korean sailor and injuries to several others, including Russian officers.



Russia’s foreign ministry at the time called in Pyongyang’s top diplomatic envoy in Moscow to lodge a strong protest over the incident and demand that the North Korean regime prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.