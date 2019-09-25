'Seoul Willing to Swap GSOMIA Issue with Japan's Economic Retaliation'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has stressed South Korea’s stance that it is willing to reconsider its decision to terminate an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan should Tokyo withdraw its retaliatory economic moves on Seoul.Lee emphasized an intent to revive the General Security of Military Information Agreement while answering a related question during a parliamentary interpellation session on Friday.When asked whether the denuclearization of North Korea is still a valid goal to pursue, Lee said that it may be a long and difficult process, but not impossible, adding that some countries have succeeded with nuclear disarmament.He also stressed that a close relationship between Seoul and Washington remains at the heart of the Moon Jae-in administration’s international policies, noting he believes that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will evolve.