Gasoline Prices Rising for 5th Week, Global Prices Down

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide have risen for the fifth week since fuel tax cuts were terminated last month.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline rose nine-point-nine won to one-thousand-539 won per liter in the fourth week of September.The average price in Seoul posted steeper gains, rising ten-point-six won to just under one-thousand-643 won.Meanwhile global oil prices which surged last week in the wake of drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have stabilized this week on news of restored production capacity.However, domestic prices are expected to rise further for the time being as they are yet to reach the amount of fuel tax cuts. The impact of the Saudi oil attack is also expected to affect domestic prices from next week.The price of Dubai crude which South Korea mainly imports jumped from 59 dollars 90 cents to 64 dollars 40 last week but this week, it has dropped to 62 dollars and 60 cents a barrel.