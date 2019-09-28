Movement Ban Lifted, Slaughter Houses, Markets Reopen

Photo : YONHAP News

A movement ban has been lifted on pig farms and related livestock facilities in most parts of the country as of Saturday noon. The standstill order was imposed amid fears of the African swine fever (ASF).The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that with the ban lifted, over 50 of the total 71 pig slaughter houses, wholesale markets and joint agricultural markets across the country will resume operations on Saturday.The ministry will also cooperate with local agricultural cooperatives to increase supply of pork to supermarkets and butcher shops where inventory levels are low.As of June, over eleven-point-three million pigs were being raised in South Korea, seven-point-six percent higher than past years.Pork imports last month were also 24 percent larger than the average year at 313-thousand tons.There are also 154-thousand tons of stockpiled pork, an amount 79 percent more than normal years.The ministry assured the ASF is not contagious to humans and that all pork produced in the country undergoes thorough safety checks at slaughterhouses and only those deemed safe to consume are released in the market.Meanwhile, the movement ban will be maintained in Incheon city and Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces which are placed under special oversight regarding the swine fever outbreak.Livestock vehicles in these areas cannot travel to other regions with the exception of cars having GPS tracking and special stickers attached.So far, nine cases of the deadly animal disease have been confirmed in the country.