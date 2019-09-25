Lippert: S. Korea Not Free-Riding on US for Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S.Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert has rejected the view that South Korea is free-riding on the U.S. troop presence in the country, saying the two nations are very strong allies.Lippert, who was the last U.S. ambassador under President Barack Obama, made the remark in a media interview on Friday after giving a keynote speech at a forum on North Korea's economy held at George Washington University in Washington DC that was hosted by the school's Institute for Korean Studies.He said that he has always said South Korea is not a free-rider and the two nations "really are very, very strong allies" especially in the context of burden sharing, by which he was referring to the sharing of defense costs in keeping U.S. troops in South Korea.In making his argument, the former envoy listed three factors: mandatory military service for all able-bodied South Korean men, Korea shouldering more than 90 percent of the cost of expanding Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. overseas military base, and lastly Seoul's increase of defense spending by four to eight percent each year.He said these are tangible signs of a real deep partnership in terms of burden-sharing and that he always said that Korea is among the best U.S. allies across a range of different factors.U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear he wants allies to pay more for their defense.When asked whether U.S.-North Korea dialogue would produce substantial results when it resumes, Lippert said it is difficult to predict but added that this is the time North Korea can deliver progress if it wants whatever it believes is important.