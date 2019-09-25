PM Asks Officials to be Open to All Possible ASF Infection Route

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Saturday there could be an entirely unimaginable infection route concerning the African swine fever (ASF), stressing the need to consult as many experts as possible.Chairing a government-wide quarantine meeting on the ASF, Lee warned against possible loopholes in Korea's quarantine system, citing transmission through underground water, flies or small birds.He added there can also be an entirely different source of infection and asked authorities to seek views of foreign experts as well.Lee also thanked farms in the Ganghwa area for cooperating with the government’s decision to cull all pigs as a preventive measure, and asked for thorough sterilization and not to lower their guards.The Saturday video conference meeting connected situation rooms on the swine fever outbreak in Seoul, Sejong and 17 other provinces and cities nationwide. It was attended by officials of various agencies and local governments.This government-wide meeting chaired by the prime minster will continue to be held whenever necessary until the ASF outbreak is completely handled.