DUI Fatalities Down 63% Since Tougher Law Took Effect

The number of drunk driving accidents and related fatalities has sharply decreased in the three months since a new law was introduced on tougher DUI crackdowns.
The National Police Agency said three-thousand-483 DUI-related traffic accidents occurred nationwide in the three months since the Second Yoon Chang-ho Act took effect on June 25th. The number is more than 30 percent down from over five thousand cases in the same period last year.
During the three months, 37 DUI-related deaths occurred, down 63 percent on-year while the number of wounded recorded just under 55-hundred, 36 percent fewer than last year.
The number of drivers caught behind the wheels under influence also decreased since late June to around 22-thousand-500 cases, which is 45 percent less from a year ago.
Under the revised Road Traffic Act known as the Yoon Chang-ho Law, license is suspended when blood alcohol level is over zero-point-03 percent and revoked when the level is over zero-point-08 percent. The previous levels subject to license suspension and revocation were zero-point-05 percent and zero-point-one percent, respectively.
The Yoon Chang Ho law is named after a victim who died in a deadly drunk driving incident that took place in Busan in 2018.
The first of two revisions came into effect late last year toughening penalties against drunk drivers that involved deaths.