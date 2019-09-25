DUI Fatalities Down 63% Since Tougher Law Took Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of drunk driving accidents and related fatalities has sharply decreased in the three months since a new law was introduced on tougher DUI crackdowns.The National Police Agency said three-thousand-483 DUI-related traffic accidents occurred nationwide in the three months since the Second Yoon Chang-ho Act took effect on June 25th. The number is more than 30 percent down from over five thousand cases in the same period last year.During the three months, 37 DUI-related deaths occurred, down 63 percent on-year while the number of wounded recorded just under 55-hundred, 36 percent fewer than last year.The number of drivers caught behind the wheels under influence also decreased since late June to around 22-thousand-500 cases, which is 45 percent less from a year ago.Under the revised Road Traffic Act known as the Yoon Chang-ho Law, license is suspended when blood alcohol level is over zero-point-03 percent and revoked when the level is over zero-point-08 percent. The previous levels subject to license suspension and revocation were zero-point-05 percent and zero-point-one percent, respectively.The Yoon Chang Ho law is named after a victim who died in a deadly drunk driving incident that took place in Busan in 2018.The first of two revisions came into effect late last year toughening penalties against drunk drivers that involved deaths.