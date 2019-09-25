FM Kang Expects US-N. Korea Talks to Resume in Several Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that working-level nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea are expected to resume in several weeks.Kang's comment came during a meeting with Korean correspondents in New York held at the office of Seoul's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.The minister is visiting New York to attend the 74th UN General Assembly.On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that talks with North Korea would not take place this month as hoped for.In the meeting with correspondents, Kang said that President Moon Jae-in returned home after many achievements in New York. She said during summit talks with President Donald Trump, the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual trust and bond as well as the steadfast bilateral alliance and the spirit of the first North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore.Minister Kang also cited her meetings with her Chinese and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the UN gathering and said they agreed to continue to work toward substantive progress in North Korea's denuclearization through the early resumption of North Korea-U.S. working-level dialogue.In an earlier interview with Bloomberg TV, Kang said she expects those talks to happen in several weeks and there are concrete signs that Pyongyang is ready to return to the negotiation table.