Rallies Supporting, Opposing Justice Minister Scheduled Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

As an investigation is underway into corruption allegations involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family, protests will be held in southern Seoul Saturday evening by both camps supporting and objecting the minister.A citizen coalition aimed at rooting out judicial irregularities will hold their 7th candlelight vigil outside the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office from 6 p.m.Participants are expected to chant slogans demanding prosecution reform and installing an exclusive investigation body dealing with corruption among senior public officials.A street march is also scheduled after the gathering from 8 p.m.Organizers expect some 100-thousand to attend the rally as busloads of people are arriving from the provinces.At a similar time, a protest opposing the justice minister will take place near the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.Participants will call for his resignation arguing that his appointment as justice minister while his family is under investigation undermines the fairness of the probe.