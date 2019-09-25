Explosion, Fire on Oil Carrier in Ulsan, All Sailors Rescued

Photo : YONHAP News

An explosion took place on a foreign oil carrier that was docked near South Korea's Ulsan on Saturday morning.The Ulsan Coast Guard said that 25 sailors were on board the Cayman Islands ship including Russians and Filipinos, and they have all been rescued.The 25-thousand ton vessel caught fire following the explosion at around 11 a.m. while it was docked at Yeompo Quay in Ulsan. The flames spread to a nearby ship, another oil carrier that was carrying 21 crew members, all of whom have also been rescued.Some of the rescued have sustained wounds while one person is known to have been seriously injured.The Ulsan Fire Department has issued a level-two alert which requires mobilizing all firefighting force in the vicinity.While the blaze is being tamed, officials are searching the vessels in case any crew members have been left out and unaccounted for.Other boats nearby are asked to move away to prevent the fire from spreading and more explosions.The Coast Guard will look into the cause of the explosion and estimate the scale of damage as soon as the fire is extinguished.