Another Suspected African Swine Fever Case in Yangju Tested Negative

Photo : YONHAP News

A new suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) reported on Saturday tested negative amid concerns over the spread of the deadly animal disease.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the suspected case reported earlier at a farm in Yangju City, Gyeonggi Province tested negative.The city, about 30 kilometers north of Seoul, reported suspected cases for three straight days since Thursday, but all tested negative.South Korea has confirmed nine cases of African swine fever since September 17, when the first was reported. The recent five cases were all reported in Gangwha Island in Incheon.As part of preventive measures, quarantine authorities began slaughtering all pigs at farms located in the Ganghwa area.