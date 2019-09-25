Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Claims ERA Title

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up his 2019 regular season on Saturday with the lowest ERA in Major League Baseball.In a match against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the left-hander pitched seven shutout innings, helping his team win 2-0 and securing his 14th win of the season.Ryu allowed five hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter, lowering his major league-best ERA from two-point-41 to two-point-32.He claimed the ERA title above New York Mets' Jacob deGrom, who completed his own 2019 season with a two-point-43 ERA. Ryu also became the first Asian player to capture the National League ERA title.He also broke the ERA record of two-point-54 set up by Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995, the lowest figure for Asian pitchers in the majors.